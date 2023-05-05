Which institution holds the most shares in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) is 5.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.75% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.14% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.69, the stock is 13.28% and 3.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 19.48% off its SMA200. BTAI registered 62.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.72%, and is 10.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $658.01M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 157.99% and -33.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.00%).

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.90% this year

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.07M, and float is at 18.99M with Short Float at 19.66%.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nandabalan Krishnan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nandabalan Krishnan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $17.32 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Mehta Vimal (CEO and President) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $19.71 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15894.0 shares of the BTAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Mehta Vimal (CEO and President) disposed off 34,500 shares at an average price of $18.32 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 15,894 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI).