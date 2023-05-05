Which institution holds the most shares in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is -2.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.76% off the consensus price target high of $16.86 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.29, the stock is -6.02% and -8.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.98% off its SMA200. BVN registered -23.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.05.

The stock witnessed a -11.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.37%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $824.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.94 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 73.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.22% and -24.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 248.91M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -11.49% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 14.53% higher over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -6.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.