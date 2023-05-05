Which institution holds the most shares in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) is -30.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $17.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VINO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $11.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.02% off the consensus price target high of $11.46 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.02% higher than the price target low of $11.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.80, the stock is -9.93% and -18.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.23 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -61.50% off its SMA200. VINO registered -95.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.19%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.94% over the week and 16.69% over the month.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $4.46M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.36% and -95.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-160.70%).

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -275.80% this year

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.92M, and float is at 2.31M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.