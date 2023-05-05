Which institution holds the most shares in Informatica Inc. (INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) is -13.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.53 and a high of $23.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 11.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is -9.90% and -12.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -23.44% off its SMA200. INFA registered -29.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.60%, and is -8.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $1.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.04. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.03% and -40.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Informatica Inc. (INFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Informatica Inc. (INFA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Informatica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year

Informatica Inc. (INFA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.43M, and float is at 112.95M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Informatica Inc. (INFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghai Jitesh, the company’s EVP & Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Ghai Jitesh sold 18,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Informatica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Walia Amit (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 86,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $16.84 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.69 million shares of the INFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Ghai Jitesh (EVP & Chief Product Officer) disposed off 46,427 shares at an average price of $18.55 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 431,572 shares of Informatica Inc. (INFA).