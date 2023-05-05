Which institution holds the most shares in InMode Ltd. (INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is -9.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $41.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $33.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45%.

Currently trading at $32.26, the stock is -10.39% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock -5.24% off its SMA200. INMD registered 23.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.98.

The stock witnessed a -2.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.77%, and is -11.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 480 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $454.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.03 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.60% and -22.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.45M, and float is at 69.17M with Short Float at 10.09%.