Which institution holds the most shares in LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is -37.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $22.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $9.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76%.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is -10.64% and -22.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -8.33% at the moment leaves the stock -37.40% off its SMA200. LXU registered -63.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.77.

The stock witnessed a -14.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.49%, and is -5.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 571 employees, a market worth around $629.26M and $901.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.21. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.56% and -62.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 160.80% this year

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.22M, and float is at 56.49M with Short Float at 3.22%.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LSB Funding LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LSB Funding LLC sold 15,977,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $207.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

LSB Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that LSB Funding LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $12.32 per share for $7.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.65 million shares of the LXU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, SBT Investors LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 600,000 shares at an average price of $12.32 for $7.39 million. The insider now directly holds 17,453,398 shares of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 21.74% up over the past 12 months and Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is 29.20% higher over the same period. AAON Inc. (AAON) is 98.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.