Which institution holds the most shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) is -7.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.45 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 27.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.65, the stock is -4.32% and -5.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -17.58% off its SMA200. MX registered -52.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.86.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.20%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has around 897 employees, a market worth around $369.35M and $337.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.29. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.37% and -58.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.10% this year

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.05M, and float is at 41.46M with Short Float at 1.25%.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is trading -29.47% down over the past 12 months and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is 37.73% higher over the same period. LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is -17.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.