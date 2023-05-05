Which institution holds the most shares in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is 32.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UGP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $3.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.82% off the consensus price target high of $4.56 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.94% lower than the price target low of $2.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is 11.63% and 18.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing 12.68% at the moment leaves the stock 24.75% off its SMA200. UGP registered 32.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.02.

The stock witnessed a 15.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.98%, and is 13.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has around 9920 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $28.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.68 and Fwd P/E is 11.85. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.23% and 3.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.60% this year

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 751.92M with Short Float at 0.29%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -19.79% down over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 6.65% higher over the same period. Braskem S.A. (BAK) is -54.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.