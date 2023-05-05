Which Institutions Own Shares In Accolade Inc. (ACCD)?

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) is 50.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACCD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $11.70, the stock is -18.83% and -11.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 5.88% off its SMA200. ACCD registered 94.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.39.

The stock witnessed a -15.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.81%, and is -27.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has around 2350 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $363.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 130.77% and -31.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.23M, and float is at 68.67M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Accolade Inc. (ACCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eskew Richard, the company’s EVP General Counsel. SEC filings show that Eskew Richard sold 112 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $12.51 per share for a total of $1401.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19813.0 shares.

Accolade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that SINGH RAJEEV (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $14.58 per share for $3208.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ACCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Cavanaugh Robert N (President) disposed off 181 shares at an average price of $14.58 for $2639.0. The insider now directly holds 145,778 shares of Accolade Inc. (ACCD).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -2.47% down over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is -8.38% lower over the same period. The Cigna Group (CI) is -1.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.