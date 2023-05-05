Which Institutions Own Shares In Aptorum Group Limited (APM)?

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) is -12.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $17.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.99% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.99% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is 68.85% and 64.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -16.06% at the moment leaves the stock -35.05% off its SMA200. APM registered -52.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.31.

The stock witnessed a 77.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is 69.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.16% over the week and 16.47% over the month.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $19.19M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.12% and -72.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.10%).

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -457.20% this year

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.57M, and float is at 0.91M with Short Float at 1.45%.