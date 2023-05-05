Which Institutions Own Shares In ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is 16.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $363.15 and a high of $698.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASML stock was last observed hovering at around $634.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $635.05, the stock is -0.89% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 11.32% off its SMA200. ASML registered 11.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.32.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.83%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has around 37704 employees, a market worth around $250.39B and $26.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.07 and Fwd P/E is 25.61. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.87% and -9.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.30%).

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Analyst Forecasts

ASML Holding N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 394.59M, and float is at 394.58M with Short Float at 0.26%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -30.67% lower over the past 12 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is -10.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.