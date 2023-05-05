Which Institutions Own Shares In Griffon Corporation (GFF)?

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) is -14.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.95 and a high of $43.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFF stock was last observed hovering at around $29.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.45% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 36.35% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.55, the stock is 3.40% and -3.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -8.47% off its SMA200. GFF registered 43.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.76.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.33%, and is 10.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.48. Distance from 52-week low is 45.79% and -30.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.30%).

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Griffon Corporation (GFF) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Griffon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -517.10% this year

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.58M, and float is at 46.49M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Griffon Corporation (GFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 50 times.

Griffon Corporation (GFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 3.95% up over the past 12 months and Sonoco Products Company (SON) that is -3.34% lower over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -2.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.