Which Institutions Own Shares In iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)?

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is -71.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMBI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -48.85% and -62.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -13.95% at the moment leaves the stock -74.71% off its SMA200. IMBI registered -95.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -59.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.18%, and is -45.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.41% over the week and 17.84% over the month.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has around 1096 employees, a market worth around $5.23M and $544.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -13.43% and -95.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iMedia Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.42M, and float is at 24.74M with Short Float at 1.21%.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lalo Eyal, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lalo Eyal bought 390,880 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $3.07 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.22 million shares.

iMedia Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Friedman Michael (Director) bought a total of 195,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $3.07 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the IMBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, PETERMAN TIM (CEO) acquired 32,573 shares at an average price of $3.07 for $99999.0. The insider now directly holds 622,789 shares of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI).