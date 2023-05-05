Which Institutions Own Shares In Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) is -9.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $17.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNSA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.57% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.56, the stock is 19.29% and 16.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 4.63% off its SMA200. KNSA registered 34.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.67.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 28.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.30%, and is 26.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $946.62M and $220.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.24. Profit margin for the company is 83.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.24% and -21.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.00%).

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 213.10% this year

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.61M, and float is at 32.94M with Short Float at 8.80%.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Quart Barry D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quart Barry D sold 21,959 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $16.15 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Paolini John F. (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold a total of 28,357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $15.18 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36335.0 shares of the KNSA stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.06% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 48.73% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -1.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.