Which Institutions Own Shares In Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)?

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) is -72.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $4.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -17.24% and -34.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -73.93% off its SMA200. KSCP registered -88.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.07.

The stock witnessed a -23.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.30%, and is -13.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.41% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $23.88M and $4.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.99% and -88.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.40%).

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.80% this year

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.94M, and float is at 14.06M with Short Float at 11.90%.