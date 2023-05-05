Which Institutions Own Shares In Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA)?

Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE: FNA) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $21.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 17.91% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.88, the stock is 5.44% and 7.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. FNA registered 0.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$31.97.

The stock witnessed a 12.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.02%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $181.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.84% and -12.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.70%).

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -389.60% this year

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.28M, and float is at 38.55M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bird B. AG, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bird B. AG sold 202,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $3.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.0 million shares.

Paragon 28 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that DaCosta Albert () sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $17.00 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the FNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, DaCosta Albert () disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 404,136 shares of Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA).

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.06% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is 19.66% higher over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is 13.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.