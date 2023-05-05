Which Institutions Own Shares In Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO)?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) is -4.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.07 and a high of $35.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PECO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.85% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 4.91% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.43, the stock is -2.91% and -4.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -4.69% off its SMA200. PECO registered -10.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.39%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $575.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.80 and Fwd P/E is 65.87. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.41% and -15.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.30% this year

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.11M, and float is at 116.61M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massey Paul, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Massey Paul sold 9,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $31.42 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10439.0 shares.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) that is trading -10.77% down over the past 12 months and Realty Income Corporation (O) that is -8.50% lower over the same period. Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is -25.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.