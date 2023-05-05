Which Institutions Own Shares In WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS)?

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) is -32.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $5.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLGS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -13.54% and -13.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -11.02% at the moment leaves the stock -13.54% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$57.62.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.69% and -64.41% from its 52-week high.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Analyst Forecasts

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.00M, and float is at 5.60M with Short Float at -.