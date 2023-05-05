Who are the Institutional Holders in Aegon N.V. (AEG)?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -14.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $5.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.11% off the consensus price target high of $7.41 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.16% lower than the price target low of $3.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is -3.68% and -6.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -8.75% off its SMA200. AEG registered -17.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.81.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.28%, and is -4.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 19087 employees, a market worth around $9.00B and -$12888.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.72. Distance from 52-week low is 14.25% and -24.54% from its 52-week high.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.00% this year

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.00B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.07%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -69.00% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is 15.59% higher over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -18.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.