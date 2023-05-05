Who are the Institutional Holders in Black Knight Inc. (BKI)?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -13.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $79.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $53.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.15% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.79% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.70, the stock is -3.65% and -5.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -12.53% off its SMA200. BKI registered -15.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.59.

The stock witnessed a -6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.82%, and is -1.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $8.38B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.45 and Fwd P/E is 20.65. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.03% and -32.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Knight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.90% this year

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.40M, and float is at 150.82M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is -21.44% lower over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -16.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.