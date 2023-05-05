Who are the Institutional Holders in Cadence Bank (CADE)?

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -27.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.40 and a high of $29.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $18.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.24% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 8.15% higher than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.91, the stock is -12.00% and -18.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -29.30% off its SMA200. CADE registered -31.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.06%.

The stock witnessed a -11.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.10%, and is -12.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 6.57. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.66% and -39.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Cadence Bank (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bank (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.43M, and float is at 154.70M with Short Float at 4.98%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -15.69% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -26.91% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -16.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.