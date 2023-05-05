Who are the Institutional Holders in DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) is 73.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $12.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $10.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -91.52% lower than the price target low of $6.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.87, the stock is 20.31% and 40.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 6.63% at the moment leaves the stock 80.64% off its SMA200. DRD registered 58.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.41.

The stock witnessed a 29.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.95%, and is 18.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has around 2959 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $288.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.42. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.18% and 5.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.84M, and float is at 39.23M with Short Float at 1.63%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 28.51% up over the past 12 months and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) that is 23.92% higher over the same period. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is 42.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.