Who are the Institutional Holders in Enerplus Corporation (ERF)?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -21.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $13.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.28% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 18.54% higher than the price target low of $17.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.93, the stock is -6.32% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -12.09% off its SMA200. ERF registered 8.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.63%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.65 and Fwd P/E is 3.37. Profit margin for the company is 38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.64% and -27.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.50%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.80% this year

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.28M, and float is at 215.11M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading -42.86% down over the past 12 months and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) that is -34.97% lower over the same period.