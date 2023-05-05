Who are the Institutional Holders in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)?

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) is 72.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $2.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is -11.29% and -12.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -38.17% off its SMA200. MGTA registered -55.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.16%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.44.

The stock witnessed a -10.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.35%, and is -13.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 45.33. Distance from 52-week low is 111.84% and -69.64% from its 52-week high.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.60M, and float is at 59.19M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.06 million shares.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $0.83 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.56 million shares of the MGTA stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA): Who are the competitors?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) is -28.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.