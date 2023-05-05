Who are the Institutional Holders in MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is -9.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.36 and a high of $34.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMYT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.27% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 26.59% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.96, the stock is 5.06% and 1.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -12.05% off its SMA200. MMYT registered -3.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.42.

The stock witnessed a 4.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.98%, and is 9.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) has around 3338 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $533.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.94. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.85% and -28.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MakeMyTrip Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.70% this year

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.87M, and float is at 47.91M with Short Float at 3.40%.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading -40.68% down over the past 12 months.