Who are the Institutional Holders in Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV)?

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is 35.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.36 and a high of $320.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWAV stock was last observed hovering at around $281.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.48%.

Currently trading at $277.90, the stock is 4.53% and 22.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 16.15% off its SMA200. SWAV registered 72.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.67.

The stock witnessed a 22.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.66%, and is -3.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $10.08B and $489.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.87 and Fwd P/E is 62.11. Profit margin for the company is 44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.15% and -13.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.00%).

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.18M, and float is at 35.72M with Short Float at 4.37%.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zacharias Isaac, the company’s President, CCO. SEC filings show that Zacharias Isaac sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $289.00 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69454.0 shares.

Shockwave Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Phung Trinh (VP, Finance) sold a total of 1,828 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $300.00 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21341.0 shares of the SWAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, WATKINS FRANK T (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $261.43 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 3,796 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV).