Who are the Institutional Holders in Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is -1.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.61 and a high of $81.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $54.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.07%.

Currently trading at $51.84, the stock is -24.78% and -27.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -14.31% off its SMA200. SSTK registered -24.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.06.

The stock witnessed a -29.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.23%, and is -22.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 1328 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $844.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.88 and Fwd P/E is 12.31. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.21% and -36.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.86M, and float is at 23.53M with Short Float at 10.14%.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oringer Jonathan, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Oringer Jonathan sold 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $75.24 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.45 million shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Oringer Jonathan (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $75.00 per share for $7500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.44 million shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Oringer Jonathan (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $75.17 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 11,437,462 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -36.01% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -10.78% lower over the same period. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is 16.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.