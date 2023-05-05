Who are the Institutional Holders in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is -25.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.09 and a high of $22.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is -5.81% and -5.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -19.26% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -27.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.64.

The stock witnessed a -3.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.00%, and is -6.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.66 and Fwd P/E is 4.98. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.24% and -28.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.24M, and float is at 221.58M with Short Float at 2.53%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 30 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -20.19% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -17.27% lower over the same period. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 11.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.