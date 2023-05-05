Who are the Institutional Holders in Textron Inc. (TXT)?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -7.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $76.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $66.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.72% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 10.47% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.36, the stock is -3.56% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -3.80% off its SMA200. TXT registered -6.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.96.

The stock witnessed a -5.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.69%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $13.14B and $12.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.45% and -14.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textron Inc. (TXT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.84M, and float is at 204.14M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY SCOTT C, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.35 per share for a total of $16.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Connor Frank T (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 63,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.35 per share for $4.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TXT stock.

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -0.42% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 0.55% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 28.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.