Who are the Institutional Holders in The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is -1.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.26 and a high of $68.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $48.49, the stock is -3.33% and -2.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -6.92% off its SMA200. BNS registered -24.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.17%.

The stock witnessed a -2.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.04%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has around 91264 employees, a market worth around $57.37B and $29.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.98. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.14% and -29.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.19B with Short Float at 2.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Who are the competitors?

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -6.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.