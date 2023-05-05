Who are the Institutional Holders in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN)?

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) is 31.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XIN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is 55.44% and 27.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 17.33% at the moment leaves the stock 9.44% off its SMA200. XIN registered -53.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.97.

The stock witnessed a 42.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.72%, and is 78.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.37% over the week and 10.22% over the month.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) has around 1701 employees, a market worth around $24.50M and $1.33B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.98% and -55.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.35M, and float is at 0.54M with Short Float at 1.42%.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -39.00% down over the past 12 months and The St. Joe Company (JOE) that is -20.88% lower over the same period.