Who is the Top Investor In Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is -18.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.05 and a high of $217.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $123.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.56%.

Currently trading at $120.24, the stock is -3.29% and -4.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -23.14% off its SMA200. AAP registered -39.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.82.

The stock witnessed a -0.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.55%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $7.11B and $11.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.55 and Fwd P/E is 10.54. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.26% and -44.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.44M, and float is at 58.78M with Short Float at 3.76%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 26 times.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is trading 54.70% up over the past 12 months and AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is 34.68% higher over the same period.