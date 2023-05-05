Who is the Top Investor In Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is -6.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.59 and a high of $28.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.69% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.08% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.26, the stock is 5.56% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -5.04% off its SMA200. OFC registered -9.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.54.

The stock witnessed a 4.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.10%, and is 9.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $739.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.07 and Fwd P/E is 19.76. Distance from 52-week low is 12.37% and -15.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.20% this year

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.09M, and float is at 112.03M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENTON ROBERT L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,416 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $26.74 per share for a total of $91360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3941.0 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) that is trading 17.35% up over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -32.19% lower over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.23% from the last report on Apr 13, 2023 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.