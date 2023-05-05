Who is the Top Investor In Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is -4.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $26.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLNC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.59% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -17.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.45, the stock is -15.90% and -12.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -6.31% off its SMA200. FLNC registered 69.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.15.

The stock witnessed a -17.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.15%, and is -9.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has around 967 employees, a market worth around $2.88B and $1.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 265.32. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 231.65% and -38.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.40%).

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.39M, and float is at 37.64M with Short Float at 17.87%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boll Rebecca, the company’s SVP & Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Boll Rebecca sold 71,158 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $19.62 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30395.0 shares.

Fluence Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Boll Rebecca (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 19,706 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $19.23 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the FLNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Fehr Dennis (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,576 shares at an average price of $18.64 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 30,590 shares of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC).