Who is the Top Investor In KT Corporation (KT)?

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) is -15.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.11 and a high of $15.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $16.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.32% off the consensus price target high of $26.69 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.52% higher than the price target low of $11.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.39, the stock is -0.71% and -1.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -12.74% off its SMA200. KT registered -19.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.07%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.07% over the month.

KT Corporation (KT) has around 23371 employees, a market worth around $5.88B and $19.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.47% and -25.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

KT Corporation (KT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KT Corporation (KT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year

KT Corporation (KT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 512.39M, and float is at 467.29M with Short Float at 0.38%.

KT Corporation (KT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) that is -50.40% lower over the past 12 months. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is -3.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.