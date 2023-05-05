Who is the Top Investor In monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) is -9.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.58 and a high of $171.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNDY stock was last observed hovering at around $111.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03%.

Currently trading at $110.15, the stock is -13.18% and -19.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -8.90% off its SMA200. MNDY registered -14.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$45.78.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.38%, and is -11.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $5.34B and $519.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.70% and -35.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.50%).

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.41M, and float is at 30.58M with Short Float at 9.21%.