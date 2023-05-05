Who is the Top Investor In NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS)?

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) is -5.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.07 and a high of $21.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.06, the stock is -34.84% and -45.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -6.60% at the moment leaves the stock -27.00% off its SMA200. NRDS registered -13.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -39.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.33%, and is -30.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) has around 770 employees, a market worth around $671.89M and $538.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.11. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.15% and -58.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NerdWallet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.80M, and float is at 43.78M with Short Float at 9.85%.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yuann Kevin, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Yuann Kevin sold 1,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $21.58 per share for a total of $26435.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

NerdWallet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Yuann Kevin (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 2,357 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $21.14 per share for $49827.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the NRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Yuann Kevin (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 2,450 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $49000.0. The insider now directly holds 197,214 shares of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS).

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -10.78% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -10.94% lower over the same period. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is -1.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.