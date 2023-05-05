Who is the Top Investor In P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)?

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) is -8.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PIII stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is 37.29% and 54.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -21.40% at the moment leaves the stock -48.07% off its SMA200. PIII registered -71.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

The stock witnessed a 71.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.03%, and is 37.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.77% over the week and 12.54% over the month.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $398.69M and $1.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.33% and -76.03% from its 52-week high.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

P3 Health Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.60% this year

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.58M, and float is at 25.59M with Short Float at 12.32%.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chicago Pacific Founders UGP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP, bought 4,739,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $1.18 per share for a total of $5.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104.74 million shares.