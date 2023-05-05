Who is the Top Investor In Rambus Inc. (RMBS)?

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 30.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $51.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMBS stock was last observed hovering at around $47.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.24% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.84% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.73, the stock is -3.13% and 1.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 29.38% off its SMA200. RMBS registered 78.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.39%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has around 765 employees, a market worth around $5.15B and $454.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.55. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.65% and -9.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rambus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.90% this year

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.58M, and float is at 105.79M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Rambus Inc. (RMBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seraphin Luc, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Seraphin Luc sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $44.83 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Rambus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Seraphin Luc (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $49.41 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the RMBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Seraphin Luc (President and CEO) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $49.58 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 292,153 shares of Rambus Inc. (RMBS).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peraso Inc. (PRSO) that is trading -79.74% down over the past 12 months and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is 40.61% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -5.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.