Who is the Top Investor In Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) is -24.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.93 and a high of $19.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is 15.29% and 6.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -24.53% off its SMA200. TWKS registered -58.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$139.32.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.98%, and is 26.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.73% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $1.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.19% and -59.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Analyst Forecasts

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.10% this year

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.20M, and float is at 89.36M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cummins Erin, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Cummins Erin bought 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $7.63 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Xiao Guo (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $7.64 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.39 million shares of the TWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Davis Ian (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 43,163 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS).