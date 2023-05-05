Who is the Top Investor In World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is 53.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.09 and a high of $110.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WWE stock was last observed hovering at around $108.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.7%.

Currently trading at $105.44, the stock is 0.11% and 13.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 31.64% off its SMA200. WWE registered 75.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.20.

The stock witnessed a 8.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.60%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has around 890 employees, a market worth around $7.74B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.45 and Fwd P/E is 32.67. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.40% and -4.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.41M, and float is at 43.00M with Short Float at 24.90%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUNN KEVIN, the company’s Executive Producer & Chief Glo. SEC filings show that DUNN KEVIN sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $66.70 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -14.18% lower over the past 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is -0.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.