Who is the Top Investor In Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR)?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is -2.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.74 and a high of $19.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $12.89, the stock is 1.43% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -12.10% off its SMA200. XHR registered -31.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.51.

The stock witnessed a 1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.47%, and is 3.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $997.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.41. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.80% and -34.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 138.60% this year

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.27M, and float is at 111.10M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOOM BARRY A N, the company’s. SEC filings show that BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.09 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BLOOM BARRY A N () sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $19.09 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the XHR stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading -11.47% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -41.44% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -24.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.