Who is the Top Investor In Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -35.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $10.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.29% off the consensus price target high of $12.19 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 89.65% higher than the price target low of $9.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is -16.50% and -29.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -27.10% off its SMA200. YSG registered 53.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.39.

The stock witnessed a -36.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.71%, and is 14.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 1837 employees, a market worth around $430.47M and $535.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.14. Profit margin for the company is -22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.03% and -57.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.80%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.60% this year

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 588.47M, and float is at 476.54M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -0.45% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 41.89% higher over the same period.