Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is -1.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.12 and a high of $101.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIX stock was last observed hovering at around $75.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.74% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 3.42% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.33, the stock is -15.37% and -17.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -7.00% off its SMA200. WIX registered -5.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.78.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.28%, and is -13.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has around 4590 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.17. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.81% and -25.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.40%).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.30% this year

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.18M, and float is at 55.36M with Short Float at 6.76%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -10.78% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is 20.55% higher over the same period. Tucows Inc. (TCX) is -59.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.