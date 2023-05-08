Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 40.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.91 and a high of $153.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $117.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.33% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -22.35% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.90, the stock is 3.24% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.62 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 8.68% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -23.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.21.

The stock witnessed a 3.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.01%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6811 employees, a market worth around $74.12B and $8.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.96 and Fwd P/E is 30.13. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.38% and -22.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 588.10% this year.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 635.54M, and float is at 382.06M with Short Float at 4.89%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 92 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gebbia Joseph,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gebbia Joseph sold 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $113.56 per share for a total of $39.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.1 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that BALOGH ARISTOTLE N (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $119.83 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Johnson Belinda J. (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $120.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 5,920 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).