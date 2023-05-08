Analysts suggest Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) could spike 13.0% in a year

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -71.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $7.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -6.1% lower than the price target low of $0.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -2.69% and -42.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.93 million and changing 4.79% at the moment leaves the stock -74.99% off its SMA200. CS registered -87.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.98%.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.56%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 50480 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $16.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.26. Profit margin for the company is -56.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.99% and -87.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -301.50% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and Short Float at -.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -28.25% down over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is 0.28% higher over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 14.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.