Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is -31.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.06 and a high of $48.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.93% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 12.08% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.10, the stock is -7.17% and -9.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing 4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -33.22% off its SMA200. AR registered -45.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.97.

The stock witnessed a -12.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.22%, and is -8.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has around 599 employees, a market worth around $6.03B and $7.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.01 and Fwd P/E is 6.50. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.21% and -56.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.76M, and float is at 263.99M with Short Float at 7.06%.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Michael N. SEC filings show that Kennedy Michael N. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $21.07 per share for a total of $3.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Keenan W Howard JR (Director) sold a total of 779,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $31.34 per share for $24.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.0 million shares of the AR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 220,245 shares at an average price of $31.16 for $6.86 million. The insider now directly holds 4,779,755 shares of Antero Resources Corporation (AR).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading -21.04% down over the past 12 months and Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) that is -18.17% lower over the same period. EQT Corporation (EQT) is -24.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.