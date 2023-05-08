APA Corporation (APA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is -28.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.15 and a high of $51.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $32.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.86% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 7.72% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.22, the stock is -11.45% and -10.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.3 million and changing 2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -17.58% off its SMA200. APA registered -26.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.44.

The stock witnessed a -12.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.98%, and is -9.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

APA Corporation (APA) has around 2273 employees, a market worth around $10.03B and $11.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.07 and Fwd P/E is 4.78. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.18% and -36.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.90%).

APA Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APA Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 325.20% this year.

APA Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 311.00M, and float is at 308.44M with Short Float at 3.73%.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at APA Corporation (APA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANNIE P ANTHONY,the company’sExec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 86,750 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $41.26 per share for a total of $3.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58844.0 shares.

APA Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -4.10% down over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is -7.68% lower over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 7.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.