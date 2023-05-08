Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -71.96% Change This Year

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) is -71.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $0.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -34.94% and -51.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.76 million and changing -32.32% at the moment leaves the stock -76.45% off its SMA200. APTX registered -90.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.23%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.38.

The stock witnessed a -35.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.67%, and is -33.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.07% over the week and 10.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -28.12% and -91.48% from its 52-week high.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptinyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.72M, and float is at 54.08M with Short Float at 5.35%.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.