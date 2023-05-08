Are we looking at the next big move in Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is -12.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 29.57% higher than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is 2.27% and -8.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 6.75% at the moment leaves the stock -47.40% off its SMA200. CLOV registered -72.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.23.

The stock witnessed a -0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.21%, and is 9.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 656 employees, a market worth around $366.20M and $3.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.44% and -77.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.00%).

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.15M, and float is at 349.41M with Short Float at 10.29%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.